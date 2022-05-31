Former Alabama congressman weighs in on the likelihood of stricter gun laws in America

In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, protestors across the country are demanding more restrictive gun laws. It's a scene that often plays out after mass shootings, but how likely is legislation to actually change?
Former Democratic Alabama Rep. Parker Griffith has a grim look at what it's really like inside the Capitol. He said while politicians say they are listening to their constituents' concerns, that's only the case if it benefits them.
"The thing a politician will do before he does anything else is protect his seat," said Griffith.
He served as both a state senator and U.S. congressman, so he understands what it is like to be in the hot seat.
"When you sit in a group of politicians, elected officials, their subconscious mind goes to, 'How can I get reelected?'" said Griffith.
One way to keep getting re-elected is to stay away from controversial topics.
"Nobody wants to touch gun regulation," explained Griffith, especially in a state like Alabama. "If I say something that would indicate that I am for gun control, then my opponent is going to splash that all over the TV."
But right now, all over the TV, there are scenes across the country of people voicing their concerns and asking politicians for stricter gun laws, so why would politicians not listen?
"Because the NRA terrifies them," said Griffith.
The National Rifle Association is big money and can make or break a politician's career.
"The NRA raises a ton of money, and they pay very effective lobbyists. And when a congressman has to run every two years, that's all he's thinking about," said Griffith.
Tightening gun laws is a hot topic right now, but Griffith said political topics come and go, allowing politicians to keep pushing off change.
"These poor, poor children and these poor parents are going to be forgotten about shortly. Because there will be another newspaper thrown, there will be another event. And we'll continue to bypass this subject," said Griffith.
He said even if a congressman files a bill and has supporters of the bill, it might never see the light of day if a committee chair doesn't want it to.
Griffith said it can be difficult to pass even minor legislative changes in states like Alabama, where support for the Second Amendment right to bear arms and for less restrictive government is strong.
He explained the process a senator has to go through just to get a bill on the floor.
First, an elected representative has to decide they want change. They will go to their legislative assistant and draft a bill. Then, they have to find sponsors for that bill, and with a controversial issue like restricting access to guns, that can be a big ask.
But if the bill does get enough sponsors, the congressperson will take it to committee, where the chairman could choose to never bring it to the floor.
"The power is in what is your relationship with committee chairs, what is your relationship with the Speaker of the House, what's your relationship with the leader of the Senate. And if that's not really good, your bill is going nowhere," said Griffith.
If a controversial issue like gun control could hurt someone's chances on keeping their seat in the state or federal government, Griffith said they likely won't introduce a bill calling for change, or even sponsor one.
Republican Senate candidates Mo Brooks and Katie Britt have been vocal about their support for less restrictive gun laws, saying taking away guns won't stop people with bad intentions from causing harm.
In a statement from Katie Britt, she says, "On my first day as Alabama's senator, I will introduce legislation to ensure states have the resources needed to have an armed police officer in each and every school across our nation. I do not support additional gun laws that infringe upon our Second Amendment rights. Taking away guns from law-abiding citizens or restricting their access to guns isn’t the answer.”
Britt's opponent, Mo Brooks, agrees that restricting access to guns is not the solution. He argues people could purchase guns long before mass shootings became so abundant.
"Guns were available when I was growing up. Guns are available now. When I was growing up, we did not have these mass shootings like we do now. The big difference between when I was growing up and today is a decline in moral values. That is the root cause of the problem," said Brooks.
He said in the past few decades, there has been a culture shift in America, adding younger generations aren't taught the same moral values and therefore don't have the same respect for other lives. Brooks said government-run schools should be teaching moral values inside the classroom.