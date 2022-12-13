Former Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass signs with USFL's New Orleans Breakers

The wait is over for former Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass.
The back-to-back Deacon Jones Trophy winner has signed with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Free Agent Signing:— New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) December 13, 2022
•QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
A St. Louis native, Glass passed for 109 touchdowns and 12,136 yards during his time on The Hill, both of which are in the top 15 in FCS history.
Despite the accolades, Glass was not selected in NFL, CFL, XFL or USFL drafts. Glass was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp but never made the team’s roster.
Now, more than a year after taking his last collegiate snap, Glass is thrilled to be part of a team again.
“It means the world to me,” he said. “Any chance I get to further my playing career past college is a blessing. You know, it’s not guaranteed past that four years of that scholarship, so it’s a blessing. I’m excited to get to work. It feels like it’s been ages since I’ve been part of a team, but I’m just ready to meet the guys, get the playbook and go win some games.”
According to Glass, the USFL’s director of player personnel had been making a pitch for him to join the league for quite some time, and he felt New Orleans was the “perfect landing spot.”
Even though he hasn’t played a meaningful football game in more than a year, Glass said there’s no reason to worry about rust.
“I’ve been training like I’m still preparing for the draft,” he said, adding that he’s been training three days a week to stay ready for an opportunity like this.
In Huntsville and in Glass’ hometown of St. Louis, people already know what the 6-foot-5 quarterback can do. And he didn’t mince words when asked what his addition brings to the Breakers.
Former Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass (@Aqeel_Glass4) made a lasting impact during his time on The Hill.— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) December 13, 2022
Today, the New Orleans Breakers announced the signing of the St. Louis native.
Glass didn't mince words when asked what he brings to the Breakers: pic.twitter.com/ZGtreMafqK
“The best quarterback in the USFL, I feel,” he said. “I’m confidently saying that. I’m gonna come in, win games and hopefully win a championship this year.”