Former Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass signs with USFL's New Orleans Breakers

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Rainfall totals of 2-3" are expected with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Former Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass signs with USFL's New Orleans Breakers

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama A&M edges Bethune-Cookman in SWAC opener

Aqeel Glass throws a pass.

The wait is over for former Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass.

The back-to-back Deacon Jones Trophy winner has signed with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday.

A St. Louis native, Glass passed for 109 touchdowns and 12,136 yards during his time on The Hill, both of which are in the top 15 in FCS history.

Despite the accolades, Glass was not selected in NFL, CFL, XFL or USFL drafts. Glass was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp but never made the team’s roster.

Now, more than a year after taking his last collegiate snap, Glass is thrilled to be part of a team again.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “Any chance I get to further my playing career past college is a blessing. You know, it’s not guaranteed past that four years of that scholarship, so it’s a blessing. I’m excited to get to work. It feels like it’s been ages since I’ve been part of a team, but I’m just ready to meet the guys, get the playbook and go win some games.”

According to Glass, the USFL’s director of player personnel had been making a pitch for him to join the league for quite some time, and he felt New Orleans was the “perfect landing spot.”

Even though he hasn’t played a meaningful football game in more than a year, Glass said there’s no reason to worry about rust.

“I’ve been training like I’m still preparing for the draft,” he said, adding that he’s been training three days a week to stay ready for an opportunity like this.

In Huntsville and in Glass’ hometown of St. Louis, people already know what the 6-foot-5 quarterback can do. And he didn’t mince words when asked what his addition brings to the Breakers.

“The best quarterback in the USFL, I feel,” he said. “I’m confidently saying that. I’m gonna come in, win games and hopefully win a championship this year.”

