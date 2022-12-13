Former Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass signs with USFL's New Orleans Breakers

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&