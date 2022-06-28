Former aide: Trump was told protesters had weapons on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were carrying guns and weapons on Jan. 6 and intended to join them at the Capitol despite grave warnings.
That’s according to chilling new testimony about the angry president grabbing at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV and using vulgar language in a desperate attempt to force security aides to let him join the scene as a mob of rioters was storming the Capitol.
Cassidy Hutchinson, who was White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' top aide, testified Tuesday to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The 25-year-old former aide was in the room as the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss.
Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”