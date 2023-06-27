 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Ford to lay off workers as it focuses on electric vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
Ford to lay off workers as it focuses on electric vehicles

Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks are shown at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on April 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — As Ford shifts to producing more electric vehicles, it expects to lay off a number of employees, mostly engineers, in North America over the coming days. The company would not confirm any specific number of employees involved.

“This is related to the Ford+ growth plan we introduced in 2021 and have been increasingly implementing over the past year,” said Ford spokesman T.R. Reid in an email. “Delivering on the plan includes adjusting staffing to match focused priorities and ambitions, while raising quality and lowering costs.”

Ford has previously said it is also hiring in some areas, so it’s not clear if these layoffs will result in an overall reduction in Ford’s workforce in the United States or Canada.

As part of the so-called Ford+ plan, in 2021 the company was split into three broad operating units: Ford Blue for internal combustion-powered vehicles, Ford Model E for electric vehicles and Ford Pro focused on commercial vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley also announced the company would focus on fewer, but more profitable, market segments and would develop more digital products for its customers. In addition to profit growth, cost reductions are also part of the plan.

Ford executives said in March that the company will lose $3 billion this year on sales of electric vehicles but still expects to meet its profit targets of $9 billion to $11 billion for the year. It also expects to begin earning profits on electric vehicles soon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this story.