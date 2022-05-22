For a synagogue in Huntsville, Hanukkah is being celebrated in May as part of its grand reopening

It's Hanukkah in May.
A synagogue in Huntsville is celebrating one of its most popular traditions for the first time in two years with a grand reopening.
For two years, members of this synagogue had to meet virtually and unfortunately postpone their Hanukkah celebration.
However, Sunday was the day they decided to have their grand reopening and enjoy what they're calling Hanukkah in May.
The turnout was great, and everyone was so happy to be back in person.
Sean Goodman is the president of the synagogue here at Etz Chayim.
After closely monitoring the CDC guidelines, Goodman said he felt May was the best time to reopen the synagogue.
Goodman said it's been tough being virtual.
He said there were pros and cons to not meeting in person for so long.
Of course, being able to stay connected with everyone virtually, he said, was still a plus.
But he said nothing beats face-to-face interaction.
"Fortunately, between Zoom and other social media, we were able to have services virtually over the last couple of years. But, that gets old, it's not the same. People want to see each other," said Goodman.
The Hanukkah celebration was jam-packed with things to do.
People were playing bingo, there were giveaway prizes and food was served.
The traditional potato pancakes — known as latkes — were on the menu for everyone.
Goodman said they wanted to reopen after Spring Break in case of any more Covid-19 outbreaks.
He said the extra time helped ensure the grand reopening was special.