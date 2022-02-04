FOP will continue to support ex-Huntsville police officer through appeals process

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) say they will continue to support convicted murderer and ex-Huntsville police officer William Darby.
This comes only three days after Darby's defense team filed an appeal urging the high court to overturn his murder conviction.
The FOP filed an amicus brief back in December, highlighting similar points to the appeal filed earlier this week. Their main focus is the jury did not get proper instruction for looking at Darby's actions as an officer who was supposedly using self-defense.
"The judge gave jury instructions that would be more appropriate for a civilian in a self-defense situation as opposed to an officer carrying out his or her duties and responsibilities," says Larry James, the general counsel for the FOP.
The FOP has all eyes on William Darby's criminal case, after he was convicted in May for the murder of Jeffrey Parker.
James says the case should be overturned so Darby can be retried, this time with different instructions for the jury.
"If it goes back down and the judge gives that instruction, and the officer is then convicted, I think everyone has had their day in court," says James.
However, not everyone agrees with the appeal.
"What does it matter how the jury was instructed? The facts speak for themselves, Mr. Darby made a rash decision that resulted in him taking the life of someone whose only crime, as far as I know, was to threaten to take his own life," says David Person with the Rosa Parks Committee.
Person doesn't believe there is any reason to overturn Darby's murder conviction.
"This is something that has to unnerve every citizen of this city," he says.
Police departments across the nation are watching this case.
"The issues that were effecting, impacting the jury verdict in Mr. Darby's case is one that's going to face officers all across the nation," says James.
When asked if the FOP will continue to support Darby throughout the appeals process, James replied, "Yes. On this issue absolutely and because I think it goes to every law enforcement official in the country, if he or she is brought up on criminal charges when they are doing their jobs, how will they be judged post action."
The FOP is hoping their amicus brief will help in Darby's appeal and set a precedent for future judges when they are delivering juror instructions for cases involving officers in the line of duty.
They are prepared to file more briefs in support of Darby if the case moves up to the Alabama Supreme Court.