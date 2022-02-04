 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 815 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday night. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FOP will continue to support ex-Huntsville police officer through appeals process

  • Updated
  • 0
FOP amicus brief

Fraternal Order of Police amicus brief in support of William Darby

 news edit notebook3

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) say they will continue to support convicted murderer and ex-Huntsville police officer William Darby.

This comes only three days after Darby's defense team filed an appeal urging the high court to overturn his murder conviction.

The FOP filed an amicus brief back in December, highlighting similar points to the appeal filed earlier this week. Their main focus is the jury did not get proper instruction for looking at Darby's actions as an officer who was supposedly using self-defense.

"The judge gave jury instructions that would be more appropriate for a civilian in a self-defense situation as opposed to an officer carrying out his or her duties and responsibilities," says Larry James, the general counsel for the FOP.

The FOP has all eyes on William Darby's criminal case, after he was convicted in May for the murder of Jeffrey Parker.

James says the case should be overturned so Darby can be retried, this time with different instructions for the jury.

"If it goes back down and the judge gives that instruction, and the officer is then convicted, I think everyone has had their day in court," says James.

However, not everyone agrees with the appeal.

{david persons, media liaison rosa parks committee}

"What does it matter how the jury was instructed? The facts speak for themselves, Mr. Darby made a rash decision that resulted in him taking the life of someone whose only crime, as far as I know, was to threaten to take his own life," says David Person with the Rosa Parks Committee.

Person doesn't believe there is any reason to overturn Darby's murder conviction.

"This is something that has to unnerve every citizen of this city," he says.

Police departments across the nation are watching this case.

"The issues that were effecting, impacting the jury verdict in Mr. Darby's case is one that's going to face officers all across the nation," says James.

When asked if the FOP will continue to support Darby throughout the appeals process, James replied, "Yes. On this issue absolutely and because I think it goes to every law enforcement official in the country, if he or she is brought up on criminal charges when they are doing their jobs, how will they be judged post action."

The FOP is hoping their amicus brief will help in Darby's appeal and set a precedent for future judges when they are delivering juror instructions for cases involving officers in the line of duty. 

They are prepared to file more briefs in support of Darby if the case moves up to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you