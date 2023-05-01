Football legend Condredge Holloway honored with Lee High Athletic Complex naming ceremony

A local legend returns home and is greeted with the unveiling of a sports complex named after him.
Condredge Holloway was the first African-American to play quarterback in the SEC, and he did it for the University of Tennessee.
On Monday, Lee High School named its athletic complex the Condredge Holloway Athletic Complex.
The ceremony brought Holloway to tears. It was a great atmosphere. One that featured administrators, faculty, parents and student-athletes.
Becoming the first Black quarterback to play and win a game in the SEC is a feat in which he never purposely sought out.
"They asked me did you want to be the first Black quarterback in the SEC? No, I want to be the starting quarterback for Tennessee," he said.
Holloway went on to win 29 games as a starter for the Vols before playing professionally in the Canadian Football League.
“What a great day," Tony Woods, Lee High School principal, said
"Again, I’m big on African-American history. What he did for the African-American quarterback speaks volumes."
Lee High School is rich in tradition. Plenty of great athletes have sported a Lee High jersey. Woods says naming the sports complex after Holloway was the right thing to do.
This historic accomplishment isn’t one Holloway takes lightly.
"If you get your name mentioned now and they’re praising you, you are gonna be there for a while," said Holloway.
Just last Thursday the NFL made history. Three Black quarterbacks were taken in the top five for the first time ever. Holloway spoke about that he said they were three great quarterbacks who made the team which he says is one of the hardest things to do, no matter the skin color.