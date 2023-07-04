Food safety tips to keep you healthy and happy on July 4th

If you're going to get on the grill for the Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Public Health recommends a few things to ensure you have a healthy and happy Independence Day.
One of the most important steps to take early on is to make sure you do not cross contaminate.
Raw meat can have bacteria, so make sure you keep those surfaces clean and wash your hands to avoid any bacterial infections.
"E. Coli, which is a bacteria that can be found in hamburger meat, is a very dangerous bacteria. It could cause severe illness including bloody diarrhea and sometimes kidney failure," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Next, make sure you cook food to its proper temperature.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Fish with fins should be cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Ground meats like beef and pork should be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
- All poultry, including ground chicken and turkey should be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Any leftovers and casseroles should be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lastly, any leftovers you have, be sure to store that food in a cool place. Don't leave it sitting out in an uncontrolled temperature for an extended amount of time because it could get you sick.
"Bacteria grow very rapidly, particularly in foods that have a lot of sugars in them or are mayonnaise-based...So you want to be careful when you’re storing food," said Stubblefield.
We hope these tips help you to have a healthy and fun Fourth of July.