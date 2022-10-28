Food pantry in Northwest Huntsville expanding after Gov. Ivey awards $50,000 grant

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $50,000 grant to a food pantry in northwest Huntsville, allowing New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church to expand its small room pantry into a larger, multipurposed space.
The coordinator for community services, Robin Daly, said once renovations are done in about 6 months, they'll be able to serve 10% more people each year.
With rising prices, more people are needing help, and now, the church has the chance to make a big impact.
"It is exciting. I am so overwhelmed by the opportunity to serve our community," said Pastor Nelson Stokes.
New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church started renovations just days after getting the grant from Ivey.
The church had unused space in the basement. Each room is now being renovated: one room for educating, one for clothing distribution and another for food.
"We'll be able to expand the amount of food that we get — mostly the produce that we can put into the homes of our community," said Daly.
The family-sized fridge will soon be out. With the additional space and larger refrigerators, they'll be able to expand on fruits, vegetables and other perishable items.
In recent months, Daly said rising prices have brought more people to the door.
"In 2009, we gave out 400 boxes of food. That was pre-pandemic," said Daly. "During the pandemic, last year in 2021, we gave out 4,000 boxes of food."
The need for food, produce and clothing, Daly said, are not showing signs of stabilizing.
She said the church's location is considered an opportunity zone that's underserved.
"Huntsville is known as a community that's doing really well. Average income is $65,000," Daly said. "In our zip code, the average income is $35,000, and our neighboring zip code, 35816, average income is like $23,000."
Stokes and other church members are now able to build on a vision to serve more at a critical time.
"We're able to do more, and unfortunately, more people need the help," Stokes said. "And we're saying, 'Lord, help us in our desire to do more.'"
Distribution takes place 1–3 p.m. Wednesdays on the backside of the church. The food pantry also recently started a delivery service for seniors in the community.
If you want to donate or volunteer, or are in need of help, call 256-852-7665.