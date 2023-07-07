Food City breaking ground in Owens Cross Roads

Food City is coming to Owens Cross Roads!
An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the construction site located at the intersection of Taylor Lane and Highway 431.
North Alabama currently has one Food City grocery store in Albertville, which opened in 2021.
Food City’s plan to expand is larger than just one new location, according to the city of Huntsville.
The company is allotting $90 million to build six stores in North Alabama, employing a total of 1,350 people.
Locations will be built in phases and include retail sites on North Memorial Parkway, U.S. 72 East, Alabama 53, County Line Road, and near downtown Huntsville.
Each Food City will have a Starbucks and a full service meat and seafood department.
