...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Foggy Tuesday morning drive, scattered storms by the afternoon

Tuesday Temps
Carson Meredith

Dense fog will cause issues on the roads for your Tuesday morning commute. Plentiful moisture near the surface following this past weekend's rain setting the stage for widespread fog across the region. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for all of North Alabama. Plan on an extra 10 minutes this morning, keep the low beam lights on, and give plenty of space on the roads! The fog dissipates later this morning.

Humid air is not going anywhere, so we will be tracking scattered showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. Flooding concerns are lower today, but ponding roadways can't be ruled out. High temperatures reach the upper 80s and we'll dry out past midnight. Our rain chances for midweek have dropped just a bit. Spotty showers and storms remain possible Wednesday and Thursday. Higher rain chances are back this weekend, setting the stage for another potential washout Friday through Sunday. An additional 1 to 2 inches are still in the forecast over the next seven days. Highs remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

The tropics are staying busy this week! Hurricane Danielle remains over the North Atlantic and poses no threat to any land. Tropical Storm Earl is expected to strengthen in coming days, but curve northward away from the US. There is a chance Earl becomes the first major hurricane of the season as it makes a close call to Bermuda Thursday and Friday.

