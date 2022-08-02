Foggy start to the new school year, feels like temperatures back to near 100

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for areas along and east of I-65 as widespread fog following Monday's rain is dropping visibilities to under a mile in northeast Alabama. Use caution on the roads this morning and take it extremely slow around bus stops here in Huntsville! Fog should dissipate by mid morning, allowing for temperatures to surge quickly through the day. With more sunshine, forecast highs are in the mid 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees factoring in the humidity.
The weather pattern becomes quite stagnant over the next seven days. Rain chances are dropping, but spotty showers and storms are still possible each afternoon. Any storm could produce heavy rain and lightning, but the severe weather risk is low. Afternoon storms will do little to nothing in bringing relief to the heat. Highs remain in the low to mid 90s through early next week. Heat index values continue to approach 100 degrees each afternoon as well. Rain coverage may be a touch higher by Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front tries to move closer to the region. An additional quarter to half inch is expected in the week ahead, but no widespread soaking rain like we saw yesterday is expected anytime soon.