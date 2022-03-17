Foggy start to St. Patrick's Day, two rounds of heavy rain and storms Friday

Our forecast is a little bit unlucky this morning, but our luck will turn around later today! The big headline to start your St. Patrick's Day is very dense fog across North Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM as visibilities remain under a half mile in many locations. Plan on extra time heading to work and school and give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars around you on the road. The fog should lift by mid-morning and lingering clouds will continue to filter out through the day. High temperatures are in the low 70s this afternoon and we will stay dry.
The active weather pattern continues Friday with the next cold front that sweeps through. Tomorrow's forecast is rather challenging thanks to the first round of storms tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and storms arrive during the Friday morning drive. This first round of rain and storms will be ahead of the front. The severe weather threat is low tomorrow morning, but gusty winds will be possible in addition to the very heavy rain potential. Ponding on the roadways and localized flooding will certainly make for a messy morning commute. Like this morning, prepare for a slow drive to work and plan some extra time into your morning routine Friday.
We will see a brief lull in rain and storms around lunchtime Friday. Then we turn our attention to the challenging aspect of the forecast. As the front itself moves into North Alabama Friday afternoon, additional showers and storms could develop. This is not a guarantee and will depend largely on how much the atmosphere can refuel and recover following the morning round of storms. Should we see new storms along the front, damaging winds and large hail would be possible through the afternoon hours. The tornado threat tomorrow afternoon is low but not zero. Storms come to an end after sunset Friday night, setting the stage for a pleasant first weekend of Spring.
Looking ahead to next week, another cold front will bring a renewed risk for severe storms next Tuesday. We will not have any more specifics on this system until the weekend at the earliest. However, all modes of severe weather do appear possible in addition to the threat for more heavy rainfall. Continue to check back often for updates.