Foggy start this morning, a break from the storms today but more in the forecast tomorrow

Dense fog will make for tricky travel east of Interstate 65 this morning. Plan on a few extra minutes getting to your destination and remember to turn your low beam headlights on.
Fog should clear later this morning but it stays mostly cloudy. Highs only reach the mid-80s this afternoon. A few showers and one or two storms can't be ruled out today but most will remain dry.
Stormy weather returns Wednesday and lasts through the weekend. Severe storms with damaging wind are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is also expected through Sunday. Higher rain chances will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind: W 5 MPH.