Foggy morning gives way to the warmest day so far this year

Be on the lookout for dense fog this morning! Take it slow and keep your low beam headlights on. Tuesday is shaping up to be the driest day this week and the warmest day this year. After a cloudy start, sunshine should take over later today. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
Most of Wednesday will be warm and dry once again. Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon hours. By Wednesday night, an approaching cold front will push a slow moving line of storms into our area. The overall severe weather risk is low, but some stronger storms could produce gusty winds and hail.
The cold front stalls just to our south Thursday, keeping rain in the forecast into the weekend. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected through the weekend with higher amounts possible in the Shoals. Fortunately, Easter Sunday is trending drier with a bit more sunshine. After dropping back into the 60s Thursday through Saturday, highs climb back into the 70s for the holiday.
TUESDAY: Cloudy morning, afternoon clearing. Very warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.