 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Foggy morning commute, more showers later today

  • 0
Thursday
Carson Meredith

Dense fog will slow you down on the roads this morning! Plan on an extra 15 minutes to get to work or school and don't forget to turn on your low beam lights.

Rain chances are slightly lower today. Scattered showers still remain possible, especially this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it will be another warm and humid December day with highs in the mid 70s.

The stalled frontal boundary responsible for this week's gloomy weather finally moves south Friday. Showers will come to an end Friday evening but only for a brief time. Another system arrives Saturday afternoon, increasing our rain chances yet again.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as cooler temperatures move in and rain moves out. Temperatures are more seasonable next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Dense fog this morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you