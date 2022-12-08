Foggy morning commute, more showers later today

Dense fog will slow you down on the roads this morning! Plan on an extra 15 minutes to get to work or school and don't forget to turn on your low beam lights.
Rain chances are slightly lower today. Scattered showers still remain possible, especially this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it will be another warm and humid December day with highs in the mid 70s.
The stalled frontal boundary responsible for this week's gloomy weather finally moves south Friday. Showers will come to an end Friday evening but only for a brief time. Another system arrives Saturday afternoon, increasing our rain chances yet again.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as cooler temperatures move in and rain moves out. Temperatures are more seasonable next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Dense fog this morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.