Fog & drizzle tonight, strong storms tomorrow night

Abnormally warm temperatures returned to the Tennessee Valley today and are here to stay tomorrow through Thursday. Temperatures tonight will stay put in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of fog and drizzle are expected especially late tonight into the morning commute tomorrow.
A few brief showers will be possible tomorrow around lunch time through the mid-afternoon. The rest of the day will likely be dry, warm and muggy. Look for highs to return to the upper-60s. Winds may gust up to 30 mph tomorrow afternoon.
Our attention turns to our next chance at severe weather Wednesday night. A line of storms is expected to sweep across north Alabama - starting in the Shoals around 10 pm and continuing eastward through the late night hours. Severe wind, hail and a spin up tornado will be possible primarily west of I-65. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker App to make sure you receive alerts when warnings are issued for your area.
The storms and clouds will quickly clear out Thursday morning, leading to a sunny day with highs in the mid-60s. Soak in that warmth because highs will dip to the low 50s Friday through early next week. Rain likely returns to the region Saturday night through Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 3-7 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Fog possible early. Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SSE 5-18 MPH