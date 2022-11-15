Fog and rain remain through late afternoon, sun coming Wednesday

Leave an extra few minutes on your lunchtime commute today, as dense fog is impacting almost all of our counties, especially those along and east of the I-65 corridor. Rain will also be impacting those areas through late afternoon.
Cloud cover stays with us on Tuesday for much of the day but conditions will be sunny starting on Wednesday morning.
The rest of the week brings mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
TUESDAY: Rain and fog, dry but cloudy late this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.