Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

'Flurona' already reported in North Alabama

Huntsville Hospital exterior

Huntsville Hospital

Israel has reported its first case of "flurona," a dual infection of both Covid-19 and the flu. The announcement sparked concerns over what the combination could mean for infected patients.

However, "flurona" is not a new combination of viruses.

"With the 'flurona,' it's basically a combination of the flu virus and the Covid virus. I can tell you we've seen that, but it's not that common," said Dr. Ali Hassoun, infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital.

Flu cases and coronavirus cases have both steadily increased over the past month. According to Huntsville Hospital, they have already treated patients who have been infected with both viruses.

"The ones who get these combined infections have multiple risk factors, and they get exposed to a certain point where they can get both these viruses," explained Hassoun.

He said, since the beginning of the pandemic, fewer than 3% of Huntsville Hospital patients have had both viruses.

"Treatment is going to be the same. You're going to treat the flu virus and the Covid virus at the same time," said Hassoun.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said this flu season is already worse than last year, as many people are no longer wearing masks or social distancing.

"We aren't masking as consistently as we did last year," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for ADPH. "The memory is not there from last year's flu season. A lot of people have just sort of dropped off the radar."

More flu cases mixed with a 40% Covid test positivity rate means "flurona" cases will likely be on the rise.

"That's not unbelievable to think that, with the numbers we're seeing in both flu and corona, that at some point we'll see both at the same time," said Stubblefield.

It's a combination of viruses that Huntsville Hospital says it is ready to fight.

"We're prepared to manage these ones. I wouldn't be too overly concerned about that," said Hassoun.

There is still not enough data to tell if being infected with both viruses makes symptoms worse. Huntsville Hospital said, from the few cases they have seen so far, that hasn't been the situation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

