Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak.
The offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Operations are expected to resume Wednesday.
This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.
