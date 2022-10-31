 Skip to main content
Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak.

The offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Operations are expected to resume Wednesday.

This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.

