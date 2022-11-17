Flu cases drop by nearly 4 percentage points in Alabama

For the first time in many weeks, cases of the flu are decreasing in Alabama.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's influenza dashboard, cases from the week of Nov. 6–12 dropped to 8.5%. This is down from the nearly 12% reported the week prior.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health believes people receiving their flu shots is helping decrease the total number of cases.
At 8.5%, though, it still is quite higher than the average of 3.2% before this fall.
"We have substantial flu activity in all areas of our state," said Stubblefield. "All eight public health districts, which includes all 67 counties."
While Stubblefield is a bit encouraged by the positive sign of case numbers declining, he feels the flu is not going away soon.
"I'd like to think that, you know, maybe the worst is behind us, but there's a lot circulating right now," said Stubblefield. "We've got a long way to go to get through these winter and cold months."
With the holiday season starting next week, Stubblefield said it's now more important than ever to get your flu shot.
"We very much encourage the flu shot for the best protection for this respiratory season," said Stubblefield.
Stubblefield said it is never to late to get your flu shot, as the flu season typically runs from the fall months to early spring.
You can get a flu shot at most pharmacies and public health departments. Most of the time, the shots will be free with your insurance.