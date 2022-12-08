Flu cases decreasing in Alabama

Flu cases are going down in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 6.1% of patient visits were related to the flu last week. That's down from 7.5% the week before.
However, the number of flu-related deaths did go up significantly. It's now up to 24, including three kids.
The state health department says it had technical difficulties with their reporting system, and only 2 deaths actually occurred last week.
All districts in the state are reporting significant flu activity. The worst district is still in the Northeast, which includes DeKalb County, with a 8.62% positivity rate.
Health officials recommend you get the flu shot to protect yourself. Recent data shows the vaccine works well against the circulating strain.