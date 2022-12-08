 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Flu cases decreasing in Alabama

  • 0
Sick, flu, allergies, sneezing

Health experts warn this flu season is already making thousands of people sick, and there are still months to go before it ends.

Flu cases are going down in Alabama.  

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 6.1% of patient visits were related to the flu last week. That's down from 7.5% the week before. 

However, the number of flu-related deaths did go up significantly. It's now up to 24, including three kids.

The state health department says it had technical difficulties with their reporting system, and only 2 deaths actually occurred last week. 

All districts in the state are reporting significant flu activity. The worst district is still in the Northeast, which includes DeKalb County, with a 8.62% positivity rate. 

Health officials recommend you get the flu shot to protect yourself. Recent data shows the vaccine works well against the circulating strain. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com