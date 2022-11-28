 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Locally heavy rainfall is expected tonight as a frontal
system moves through the area. Areas this afternoon have
received 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches in
possible tonight which may result in flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Florida woman sues Kraft for $5 million, says microwave mac and cheese takes too long to make

  • Updated
  • 0
A woman is suing Kraft Heinz Foods for $5 million, saying Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised to prepare.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/Zuma Press

The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false — and she's suing the manufacturer for $5 million.

Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, has filed a proposed $5 million class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Company alleging the food producer's Velveeta Shells & Cheese takes longer than advertised to prepare, court documents show.

Attorneys for Ramirez filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on November 18, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims that the packaging on the microwavable single-serve cups of mac and cheese that says it will be "ready in 3½ minutes," is "false and misleading."

The product's instructions say to microwave the cup for 3½ minutes. But Ramirez's attorneys argue this number doesn't account for the other four steps required to prepare the pasta: removing the lid and sauce pouch, adding water, microwaving, and stirring, according to court documents. The additional steps mean it's impossible for the mac and cheese to be ready in just three and a half minutes, according to the complaint.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company dismissed the lawsuit as "frivolous" in a statement.

"We are aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint," a Kraft Heinz Foods Company spokesperson told CNN Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that Kraft is unfairly profiting off of false advertising on the cups, especially because customers trust the well-known brand to be honest with them.

Ramirez's lawyers argue that the company sells the product at "a substantial price premium" while using its "misleading" marketing of "'ready in 3½ minutes,' which instantly catches the eye of all reasonable consumers."

Customers are paying more than they otherwise would because of the three and a half minutes claim, the lawsuit alleges.

Ramirez "is like many consumers who seek to stretch their money as far as possible when buying groceries," the complaint states. But because of the time claim, she "paid more for the Product than she would have paid and would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth."

In addition to the $5 million in damages, the plaintiff also seeks punitive damages from Kraft Heinz Foods Company and asks the company "be ordered to cease its deceptive advertising" as well as "be made to engage in a corrective advertising campaign" according to court documents.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Ramirez for additional comment.

