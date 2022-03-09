 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Florida wildfire that has scorched over 34,000 acres endangers community previously hit by Hurricane Michael

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire in the Florida Panhandle has swelled to move than 28,000 acres, officials said March 8.

 Florida Forest Service/Chipola Forestry Center

A wildfire burning in the Florida Panhandle is threatening areas that were battered by Hurricane Michael in 2018, officials said.

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire swelled to more than 33,000 acres and was only 10% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service. The fire, the largest currently burning in the panhandle, has moved through land that's covered by "thick, dry, and dead trees and vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael," the agency said.

The powerful hurricane claimed the lives of at least 36 people across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia in 2018 after making landfall as a Category 5 storm.

"It's the storm that keeps on giving and giving," Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Tuesday. "It's like a ghost, we can't get rid of the damn thing. If you look at the path of the storm that it has taken when it hit here in October of 2018, it's the exact same path the fire is taking."

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire was sparked in Gulf County and spread to Bay and Calhoun counties just east of Panama City, a popular tourist destination, fire officials have said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated a state of emergency in all three counties.

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire is one of three that comprise the Chipola Complex Fire, along with the Adkins Avenue Fire and the Star Avenue Fire, officials said. The complex fire has scorched more than 34,000 acres in all. The Adkins Avenue Fire has burned 875 acres and is 80% contained, and the Star Avenue Fire is about 200 acres and 80% contained, the forest service said.

Light, steady rain was expected on Wednesday and will reduce the heat and intensity of the Bertha Swamp Fire and allow better access to firefighters.

Over the weekend, the fires forced nearly 1,100 homes to be evacuated, though all evacuation orders for the Adkins Avenue and Star Avenue fires have been lifted.

The Broad Branch community near Kinard in Calhoun County was evacuated Tuesday due to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, officials said.

"Over the last few days, gusty winds have picked up in the early afternoon and lasted through the evening, causing erratic fire behavior. Weather conditions today are no different and forced additional evacuations in Calhoun County," the forest service said. "While the weather forecast in the coming days calls for a possibility for rain, it will not be enough to decrease the wildfire threat any time soon."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.