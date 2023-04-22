Florida teen runs one mile to honor Officer Garrett Crumby, other fallen Alabama officers

A 14-year-old from Florida spent his Saturday morning taking a mile run, in honor of fallen Officer Garrett Crumby with the Huntsville Police Department.
Zechariah Cartledge is the founder of Running 4 Heroes, whose goal is to raise awareness and donations for those fallen in the line of duty.
Cartledge and his father originally were coming to Alabama to present a $10,000 check to the Courtland Police Department, but both said when they heard about what had happened to Officer Crumby, they knew they had to do something.
Joined by other first responders and a police escort, Cartledge ran a mile beginning from the Fraternal Order of Protection's Fallen Officers Memorial at the Madison County Courthouse to the Fallen Officers Memorial at 815 Wheeler Avenue.
The remarkable teen said he has been able a significant amount of money for first responders since starting the foundation in 2019.
"We've been able to raise over a million dollars, but we've been able to give back over half a million dollars so far," said Zechariah Cartledge. "We are continuing to do more and more as we get more donations in."
HPD Chief Kirk Giles said he was amazed by the teen and said the entire department is grateful for the support they have received.