Florida sex offender transferred to Franklin County jail to face rape, sex abuse charges

A registered sex offender serving time in a Florida prison for child porn is now being held in the Franklin County jail for rape and sex abuse charges.
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office say 52-year-old Dale Lewis Russell is accused of multiple incidents involving a female juvenile, dating back to 2017. The victim alleged Russell not only abused and raped her but threatened to hurt her and her family if she ever told anyone, according to the sheriff's office.
A Franklin County grand jury indicted Russell on one count of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The sheriff's office retrieved Russell from the Florida prison as he was being processed out Friday and brought him to the Franklin County Jail, where he remained Monday without bond.
Florida law enforcement records show Russell had been arrested in July 2020 after a joint investigation led to the discovery of child pornography videos on his computer. He was convicted of nine counts of possession of child pornography in November 2020 and sentenced to three years in prison. Prison records state he was added to the sex offender registry for life in early 2021.