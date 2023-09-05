Florida man leads law enforcement on high speed chase in Marshall, Madison counties

A Florida man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through two North Alabama counties.
On Monday, a Marshall County deputy observed a white BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 431 North near Keller Shell.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the BMW passed two trucks on the shoulder of the road, almost striking one of them.
A deputy activated his emergency equipment and pursued the BMW north on Highway 431 into Madison County. Deputies say the BMW did a U-turn in New Hope and then re-entered Marshall County.
The sheriff’s office says the pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour at times.
Guntersville Police deployed spike strips near the state highway department, but they were unsuccessful. Guntersville Police joined in the pursuit as they crossed the river bridge, deputies say.
When the BMW approached Highway 69 intersection, the sheriff's office says the driver attempted to turn right and lost control, striking another vehicle as it was turning on Highway 431 S.
After the vehicle came to a stop, the subject in the BMW was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville Hospital due to his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Marshall Medical North and later released, deputies say.
The individual driving the BMW was identified as 28-year-old Robert Lanning, of Melbourne, Florida.
The sheriff's office says it was later determined he was wanted on felony probation violation warrant out of Georgia related to a felony family domestic violence conviction. Also, he is wanted out of Georgia and Florida for FTA on DUI and several traffic related offenses.
Lanning is currently in custody for felony attempt to elude, probation violation from Georgia, and numerous traffic offenses. Deputies say he still remains under guard in the hospital with no bond.
The sheriff's office says this case remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. Guntersville Police, Guntersville Fire, and State Troopers assisted in the case.