Florida man arrested on I-65 in Morgan County after threatening Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office

A Florida man drove nearly 700 miles after threatening the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, eventually being stopped on Interstate 65 in an incident that left the highway shut down for hours.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Michael David Kinney of Orange City, Florida, was one hour into his trip when the sheriff’s office was notified of the threats. The sheriff’s office said he was a previous resident of Limestone County who had "previous interaction" with the sheriff's office in 2015.
Due to the nature of Kinney's threats and the concern of those in Florida, the sheriff's office said investigators requested assistance from the FBI, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and partners with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. That led to a statewide notification to law enforcement throughout Alabama, cautioning them if they saw Kinney, and a warrant for Kinney's arrest.
Late Sunday, Alabama State Troopers spotted Kinney's vehicle on I-65 in Morgan County.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office previously said Kinney's threats involved explosives. After Kinney was stopped, interstate traffic was also stopped until a bomb squad deemed Kinney's vehicle safe. The interstate was reopened for travel about two hours later.
Kinney is now being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a warrant for making a terrorist threat. Bond has not yet been set.