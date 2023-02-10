Florida man arrested for 2019 child sex crimes in Scottsboro

A Florida man was arrested this week for crimes he allegedly committed more than two years ago in Scottsboro.
The Scottsboro Police Department said it received a report in October 2019 about a child possibly being solicited online "for sexual purposes" in the city. The investigation led to warrants for 26-year-old Daryl Alexis Castro.
However, it was until Thursday that Castro, a resident of Port Orange, Florida, was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
He's charged with electronic solicitation of a child, facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
As of Friday afternoon, Castro remained in the jail in lieu of $45,000 bond.