 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florida man arrested for 2019 child sex crimes in Scottsboro

  • 0
Daryl Alexis Castro

Daryl Alexis Castro

A Florida man was arrested this week for crimes he allegedly committed more than two years ago in Scottsboro.

The Scottsboro Police Department said it received a report in October 2019 about a child possibly being solicited online "for sexual purposes" in the city. The investigation led to warrants for 26-year-old Daryl Alexis Castro.

However, it was until Thursday that Castro, a resident of Port Orange, Florida, was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

He's charged with electronic solicitation of a child, facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

As of Friday afternoon, Castro remained in the jail in lieu of $45,000 bond.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you