Florence's Grant Taylor drafted by White Sox

Grant Taylor

Kin, Grant and Emily Taylor. (Courtesy of Kin Taylor)

Florence’s Grant Taylor didn’t play a single game for LSU this year. On Sunday, he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

"I'm [on] top of the world," Taylor said Sunday night. 

Taylor sat out this season with a torn UCL but still won a national championship with the Tigers.

"Obviously, the 2023 season didn't go how I really wanted it to. I wanted to throw this year but at the end of the day it ended up working out well." 

As a true freshman, he pitched 17 games for LSU in 2022. He went 4-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts.

As a senior at Florence High School, Taylor was named the 2021 Alabama Class 7A Player of the Year after he went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. He also batted .330 and blasted eight home runs.

Grant isn’t the first member of his family to get drafted. His brother Evan was selected in the ninth round by the Miami Marlins last year.

It's unclear exactly where the White Sox will send Taylor initially but the team's Double-A affiliate is just down I-65 in Birmingham. 

"Me and my parents were talking about that earlier. You know, I've got obviously my parents live here and I've got family in Wetumpka so it's going to be really easy for both of them to be able to make it to games," he said. "So that's going to be really cool having a kind of a home crowd hopefully in the near future." 

