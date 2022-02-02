Florence woman pleads guilty to child abuse, faces 1 year in prison

A Lauderdale County woman has entered a guilty plea in her high-profile child abuse case.
Jenise Spurgeon appeared in court Wednesday where she admitted abusing children.
Spurgeon, a Florence foster parent, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse.
The plea deal calls for 15 years in prison on each count, but she will serve only one year in prison.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Spurgeon’s victims support the deal. They wanted her to admit her guilt under oath, he said.
Spurgeon will be formally sentenced in May.
She still has multiple felony counts pending in Florida.