Florence woman pleads guilty to child abuse, faces 1 year in prison

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Florence woman pleads guilty to child abuse, faces 1 year in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Jenise Spurgeon

Jenise Spurgeon

A Lauderdale County woman has entered a guilty plea in her high-profile child abuse case.

Jenise Spurgeon appeared in court Wednesday where she admitted abusing children.

Spurgeon, a Florence foster parent, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse.

The plea deal calls for 15 years in prison on each count, but she will serve only one year in prison.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Spurgeon’s victims support the deal. They wanted her to admit her guilt under oath, he said.

Spurgeon will be formally sentenced in May.

She still has multiple felony counts pending in Florida.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

