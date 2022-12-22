Florence woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder; son pleads guilty to criminal conspiracy in case

A Florence woman charged in the fatal shooting of her ex-husband in 2019 pleaded guilty to capital murder Thursday, records show.
Peggy Sue Hall accepted a plea deal with prosecutors in which she would serve a life sentence without parole in exchange for admitting she killed Randal Steve Bobo at his Lauderdale County home in September 2019.
Her son, Randall Coty Bobo, was also required to plead guilty. For Hall's son, the plea deal required him admitting to criminal conspiracy to commit murder and agreeing to serve 20 years in state prison for his role in the elder Bobo's death.
Hall and her son each pleaded guilty Thursday.