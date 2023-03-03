Florence woman narrowly avoids injury as tree crashes into her home

A Florence woman survived a close call during Friday's storms as a falling tree crashed into her house.
Braely Taylor was in the kitchen of her home on West Cleveland Avenue when she heard a cracking sound and realized the imminent danger.
"I looked out, and I just put my hands on my head and ran," said Taylor.
The big tree in her backyard smashed into a corner of the house, causing heavy damage to the roof and a bedroom.
"I can't believe that happened — like, thank the Lord. It missed me by like 2 inches, legit," said Taylor.
Taylor's thoughts immediately turned to her dog, Puddles, who would normally be in that bedroom. Fortunately, she had taken him to a doggy day care earlier in the day.
"I'm just happy Puddles was OK," she said.
Taylor said she jogs to deal with stress, so after calling her dad for help with the house, she took off on a 4-mile jog of her neighborhood — spotting several more downed trees along the way.