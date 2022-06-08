Florence woman charged after pot smell leads agents to drugs, children

The scent of marijuana led authorities to a possible drug house with children inside, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
Rameka Lashala Fuqua, 33, has been charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of children, as well as one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Florence Police Department officers responded to a fight call at Cherry Hill Homes on Tuesday and smelled marijuana coming from an apartment, according to Chuck Hearn, drug task force director.
Hearn said agents searched the apartment and found marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, digital scales and a razor blade with cocaine residue.
He said all this was within reach of two children inside the home.