Florence woman accused of crashing into husband’s vehicle

Melissa Allison

A Florence woman faces multiple charges after police say she rammed her husband’s vehicle with her own.

Melissa Allison, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and domestic violence - aggravated assault.

The Florence Police Department reports officers responded to College and Court streets about 4:30 p.m. Monday. They found the victim, who said his wife rammed his vehicle with hers and then ran away. Allison was found a few blocks away and arrested.

Police said the victim had minor injuries.

