Florence Utilities warns of phone scam targeting customers

If you receive an unexpected phone call offering a discount on your utility bill or a threat to cut off your electricity, beware — it's likely a scam.

Florence Utilities said it was made aware of a scam targeting customers. The scammer calls with the supposed discount or threat, then requests information from the customer.

That information could include personal or payment details. Florence Utilities said it will not call customers to request such information over the phone.

If you have questions or concerns about your account, you can call Florence Utilities Customer Service Department at 256-760-6512.

