Florence unveils new city logo. People have a lot of feelings about it.

The city of Florence unveiled a new logo and slogan Tuesday night, and people responded on social media – quickly.
So far, those responses haven’t been too supportive. You can get a taste of some of them in the comments on the city’s Facebook posts that we’ve linked below.
A lot of the posts mention reports that the city paid a Birmingham firm thousands of dollars to create the logo rather than by spending money in the city or even North Alabama.
It's also been pointed out the new slogan “Live For More” is similar to the Taco Bell “Live Mas” slogan.
