Florence sisters' fight over food ends in stabbing

A Florence woman faces an assault charge after police say she stabbed her sister during a fight over food.
Florence Police responded to the 700 block of Prospect Street on Saturday for a welfare check. There, police say, they found a woman "with a small puncture wound to her arm."
That injury was allegedly caused by the woman's sister, Samantha Erickson, during a fight over food. Police say Erickson stabbed her sister in the arm with a screwdriver.
Erickson is charged with second-degree assault. Bond was set at $2,500.