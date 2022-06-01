Florence shooting sends 1 to hospital, 1 to police department

One man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a Wednesday shooting in Florence.
Florence Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at a Dollar General store in the 3,000 block of Huntsville Road about 1:56 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers found a man, whose name has not been released, who told them he shot someone. He cooperated and was taken to the police department for questioning, police said.
Police then found a man who had been shot and had him taken to North Alabama Medical Center.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, police said he was still in surgery.
Police have not released either man’s name, and the investigation is ongoing.