Florence residents share strong dislike for city's new logo

"Live for more." That's the City of Florence’s new tagline, as the city unveiled a new logo to go along with its rebranding.
The problem, however, is Florence residents are not pleased — and they haven't shied away from sharing their opinion.
"North Alabama is the laughingstock of social media today," said Emily Stutts, a Florence resident.
Stutts and James Bobo, also a Florence resident, joined many in the Shoals in voicing their displeasure about a new logo that cost Florence taxpayers $25,000.
"I think that was a terrible use of taxpayers' money," said Stutts.
"It’s almost like a distraction from the underlining problems that need to be addressed to truly enable this city to grow," said Bobo.
Tatum Design, a branding company based in Birmingham, designed the new logo. Stutts said the decision to go with a Birmingham company is insulting to local creators.
"I felt like them outsourcing it to somebody that’s not even from around this area was is a slap in the face," said Stutts.
Florence City Councilmember Jimmy Oliver said he wasn't a fan of spending the money outside the city, either.
"I feel like we have university here that is full of art students," Oliver said. "We’ve got people who are great artists around town. I like spending taxpayers' money in our city."
Oliver also cleared up some misinformation that he’s seen on social media — namely, what the city plans to do with its new logo.
"This logo is not replacing the current logo that we have in the City of Florence," said Oliver.
After seeing the backlash over the new logo, Oliver said it's his personal opinion that it's important to listen to the people.
"It might not hurt to revisit it and see if we can tweak it," he said. "Maybe, make everyone a little bit happier than they are, because obviously they are not very happy with the one that was presented last night."
As the City of Florence finds itself in an unwanted predicament, Stutts offered some personal advice for city officials.
"Let's make better decisions and put our money where it needs to be. That’s the upkeep of our city," Stutts said.