Florence residents clean up after storm, frustrated by lack of power

Clean-up has been underway since the weekend's severe storms damaged Florence.
According to Florence Utilities, more than 4,000 homes have been without power since late Friday night.
One of those homeowners, Nora Nunley, said the experience has been frustrating.
"With us being on a fixed-income, we have to go out and spend money at a restaurant to get food because you can't cook," said Nunley. "I mean you got water, but you can't get in the hot bath, my feet are swelling like crazy, because I'm six months pregnant."
She said the night of the storms, the loud winds and heavy rain scared her.
""The sirens went off [and] I was actually pretty scared because my old man was gone in the car" said Nunley. "Thank god he was ok, but thank god my car was gone, because it would've totaled my car."
Just down the street from Nunley on Sweet Water Avenue, Kory LaMar said the storm hit his home and went in a matter of minutes.
The storm knocked down trees, with one crashing into their house.
He said the experience was terrifying, but he said his family being unharmed is what matters most.
"It was very emotional, I mean I was, you know crying and making sure my wife was ok," said LaMar. "She was number one and then the pets, but at that point, what can you do, everyone is safe."
WAAY 31 spoke to Florence Utilities on Monday and they said crews were out working around the clock trying to get power back on.
They did not have a timeline on when that could be.