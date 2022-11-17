Florence public safety workers to receive 12% pay raise on top of cost-of-living adjustment

Public safety employees in the city of Florence got some great news this week: An immediate 12% pay raise for police and firefighters will be in effect as of December of this year.
This comes after the city council unanimously approved a general fund adjustment.
Tim Anerton, the deputy fire chief, said this is a pretty substantial pay increase. The 12% pay increase is on top of a 6% cost-of-living raise that public safety employees received in October.
Anerton is thankful to the city of Florence and said he — along with the rest of the crew — is very excited to be receiving this big bonus.
The pay increase is all in an attempt to keep up with other departments.
Anerton said they have quite a few vacancies at the moment, and at the previous salary, with entry level positions starting at less than $35,000 per year, it was hard to fill vacancies — and even harder to retain workers.
"Based on exit interviews, as well as trying to recruit and speaking with people that are looking to get into the public safety industry, and talking with those individuals and getting feedback from them, salary has definitely been an issue," said Anerton, "and this is a great move to close that gap and try to improve that."
Anerton is optimistic that this raise will help bring in more people who want to be a part of public safety in Florence.