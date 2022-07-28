Florence Police: Suspects caught using stolen identity to pay for ATV

The Florence Police Department arrested two people it says used a stolen identity to buy an ATV and a trailer.
Police charged Camden Rainey, 19, of Huntsville with four counts of possessing a forged instrument and one count each of theft of property, identity theft and forgery. Jamal Gilbert, 22, of Athens was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property.
A Florence Boulevard business contacted police after becoming suspicious about the pair attempting to buy the equipment, valued at $31,400, police said.
According to police, Rainey used the identity of a New York resident to get a credit card. She and Gilbert were arrested after completing the fraudulent transaction.
Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Rainey’s bond was set at $71,000. Gilbert’s bond was set at $15,000.