 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence Police: Suspects caught using stolen identity to pay for ATV

  • Updated
  • 0
Jamal Gilbert and Camden Rainey

Jamal Gilbert and Camden Rainey 

The Florence Police Department arrested two people it says used a stolen identity to buy an ATV and a trailer.

Police charged Camden Rainey, 19, of Huntsville with four counts of possessing a forged instrument and one count each of theft of property, identity theft and forgery. Jamal Gilbert, 22, of Athens was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft of property.

A Florence Boulevard business contacted police after becoming suspicious about the pair attempting to buy the equipment, valued at $31,400, police said.

According to police, Rainey used the identity of a New York resident to get a credit card. She and Gilbert were arrested after completing the fraudulent transaction.

Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Rainey’s bond was set at $71,000. Gilbert’s bond was set at $15,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you