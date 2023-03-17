 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Florence Police: Suspect used Snapchat to send obscene images to juvenile

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Eugene Armstead

Thomas Eugene Armstead

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man it says sent multiple obscene videos and images to a juvenile via social media.

Thomas Eugene Armstead sent those via Snapchat to a juvenile from July 2022 to February 2023. On Nov. 22, police said he requested a nude image from a person he knew was underage.

Warrants for 14 counts of transmitting obscene material to a child and a charge of solicit porn product with minors were served Thursday, police said.

Armstead is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $750,000.

