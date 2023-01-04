Florence Police: Suspect previously accused of stolen valor surrenders on theft charge

A man previously accused of stolen valor has surrendered to police on a theft charge.
William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Tuesday, according to the Florence Police Department.
Tucker was indicted for theft of property in relation to a 2021 case where he was managing The Off-Road Station and more than $9,000 of equipment was stolen, police said.
He was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
In December 2020, Tucker was arrested on a stolen valor charge for lying about being a prisoner of war.
Tucker has faced multiple other charges, including identity theft.