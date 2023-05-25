Florence Police: Stranded motorist turns out to be alleged car thief

A Florence man with a stalled vehicle experienced two very different sides of the Florence Police Department on Wednesday.
First, police said officers saw Roddrecruz Winston with a stalled vehicle in the area of Cox Creek Parkway and Chisholm Road. They got him some gas to help him out.
But the vehicle stalled again a little later at Fairgrounds Park. This time, officers gave Winston a ride to the Salvation Army.
Later on, a call came in from someone saying their vehicle had been stolen.The caller said the vehicle was taken from his residence, and that the only way someone could have gotten the keys for it was by coming inside.
After determining that the vehicle reported stolen was the same one Winston had, he was arrested.
He was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on charges of theft of property and burglary. Bond was set at $60,000.