Florence Police: Sheffield fisherman found dead in water

The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday.
About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river.
A fisherman in a boat had found the body of Charles Hollis and called police.
Police said it appears Hollis appears to have fallen into the water while fishing from the bank. Family members told police the 69 year old could not swim.