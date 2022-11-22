Florence Police seeking suspect wanted on multiple domestic violence warrants

The Florence Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man they say is wanted on several active warrants for domestic violence.
Freddie Henry Liles, 22, is described as a Black man with medium complexion, medium build and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police.
He is wanted on the following charges: domestic violence by strangulation, third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree unlawful imprisonment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Anyone with information about Liles' current whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or via Facebook message.