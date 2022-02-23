Florence police seek ‘person of interest’ in fatal hit-and-run

The Florence Police Department is seeking information on a man potentially linked to a fatal hit-and-run wreck.
Police say Marlin Javier Vindel Lopez, 48, is a person of interest in the traffic homicide of Lori Lynne Avery on Dec. 20, 2021.
Avery was struck by a Nissan Altima while walking on Chisholm Road south of Rasch Road. The driver left the scene. Police later found the vehicle in the 100 block of South Kirkman Street.
Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to contact the Florence Police Department, at 256-760-6610, text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message, or call Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685.