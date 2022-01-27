Florence Police searching for missing teen last seen Tuesday

Florence Police are asking for the help of the public in finding missing 15-year-old Victoria Rose McDonald.
McDonald was last seen near Village Parc Apartments Tuesday, January 25.
McDonald has a heart with wings tattooed onto her left thigh, as well as a cross on her left wrist and a face with x's on her left ankle.
She is 5'2", weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Florence Police do not know where she is headed.
If you see McDonald or know where she is, you're asked to call Florence Police at 256-760-6504, send them a Facebook message or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP and your message.